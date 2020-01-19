Karan Johar admits that he will no longer horror and why the ride failed

Karan Johar seems to be in the experimental phase of his life, whether as a producer or director. The Dharma Head of Recency has recently released two OTT projects, namely Drive and Short in Ghost Stories. Now the director has revealed that he will never direct a horror movie and what happened to Drive.

On January 1, 2020, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, Anurag Kashyap and Karan were released to release Netflix’s Ghost Stories. Although it was the third time, the horror anthology experiment was new. Karanov’s short actor Avinash Tiwary and Mrunal Thakur were his first director. In a recent interview with the Hindustan Times, the director confessed that it was difficult and he would never do it again.

He said, “Horror and I will not join at all, and frankly, it will not happen again. This is my first and only horror story I created for Netflix. It’s not a genre I’d like to watch, so why should I do it? “

Karan also produced the film starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez, who was released on a streaming giant. It turned out that this film did not impress many and was described as a disaster. Karan also talked about the failure of the film and why he didn’t get into theaters.

He said, “The original plan was a theatrical release, but then I realized how the content went through, it would be better if it was in digital format. And on the OTT platform, it was very bold to take the leap with me. There are thousands of stories, so sometimes you have to shake and break the mess with certain decisions. We did this with a movie like Drive. I’m not talking about the movie because it’s up to people to judge. “

The director is now preparing for his dramatic period with the duration of the Takht Opum, which will include a set including Ranveer Singh, Kareen Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekara.

