Kappa is now available for in-store shopping in the United States

Italian sportswear brand Kappa will be available for in-store shopping for the first time in the United States.

Kappa recently announced that they have partnered with Snow Lodge Aspen, a new addition to The Surf Lodge in Montauk. The two brands create the ultimate experience – food and fashion.

The partnership started on January 24th and can be purchased until Sunday April 26th. The launch of the collection overlaps with the X Games, which have been held in Aspen, Colorado, since 2002. This unique, specially curated pop-up is sure to be a hotspot for all skiers who want to watch Colorado or participate in extreme sports.

The latest collection from Kappa offers a variety of jackets and pants that are suitable for skiers of all levels. A new ventilation system prevents the wearer from freezing by regulating their body temperature. Hot girls winter, someone?

Check out a few photos from the collection below.

01

The sportswear brand Kappa is now available in the store

02

The sportswear brand Kappa is now available in the store

03

The sportswear brand Kappa is now available in the store

04

The sportswear brand Kappa is now available in the store

05

The sportswear brand Kappa is now available in the store

Divide :

TOPICS: Fashion Fashion News