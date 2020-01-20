Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most spoken performances for several reasons. Kapil Sharma’s amazing antiques, discussion support and celebrity guests are preparing an entertaining watch. The show has one of the highest TRPs on television and the Kapil Sharma Show team continues to entertain the television audience with their show.

While everything looks good on Kapil Sharma Show files, we think Kapil Sharma would probably want Navjot Singh Sidhu back on the show. Navjot served at the mercy of the show as a special guest and was replaced by Archan Puran Singh after his controversial encounter with Imran Khan. Kapil saw a mocking of Archan to grab Navjot’s chair in a cheerful joke.

It all started when the Pang team including Kangan Ranaut, Neen Gupt, Rich Chadh and Ashwina director Iyer Tiwari came to the show’s mercy. Kapil first flirted a little with the beautiful ladies on the scene and shared a few funny anecdotes about playing Kabbadi with Pang. He then moved his question to Neena Gupta and spoke of her return on the big screen.

During this conversation, Kapil indirectly mocked Archan for not letting anyone (Navjot Singh Sidhu) return to the show. Not only that, but also sorry that Archana might be good at pulling people’s legs, but he also knows how to pull out chairs (referring to Navjota’s position in the show). Archana laughed at this, but we certainly noticed that this was not the first time Kapil had done an indirect kick in Archan to replace Sidha.

Rather, Kapil even dressed as Navjot Singh Sidhu for one episode where he danced with Shilpa Shetty. In another episode, Kiku Sharda dressed as Baccha Yadav was called Archana Puran Singh and Khiladi. Kapil replied to Bacch by saying, “Archana Ji, kaha khelti hain?” Baccha then replied, “Archana Ji khelti nahi this Siddhu Ji ko from kaise kiya?” And he kicked her again.

Speaking of Kangan’s Pang movie, we meet Kangana as a professional player in Kabaddi who fights for her dreams with the help of her husband Jassie Gill, mother Neena Gupty, coach and girlfriend Richy Chadhy and her son.

Panga, who helps Ashwina Iyer Tiwari, is going to hit big screens on January 24, 2020.

