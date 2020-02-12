Kapil Dev and Azharuddin hit U-19 internationals after the World Cup confrontation with Bangladesh

Azharuddin also repeated what Kapil said, insisting that the players be disciplined.

“I would take action against the faulty U19 players, but I would also like to know what role the carers have played in raising these youngsters. Act now before it is too late. The players need to be disciplined,” said Azharuddin.

Previously, Bishan Singh Bedi attacked the team led by Priyam Garg, claiming that their behavior was disgusting and disgraceful.

“You hit, bowle and field badly, but there is no excuse for bad behavior. The behavior was disgusting and extremely disgraceful. The innocence of this age was not visible at all,” Bedi told Mid Day.

Bedi, who represented India in 67 tests and 10 ODIs, said the behavior of cricketers in Bangladesh was not our problem.

“Look what Bangladesh is doing is their problem, what our boys are doing is our problem. They could see that an abusive language was used,” he said.