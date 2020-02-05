Kapil Baisala is not a member of Aam Aadmi Party, says the father of Shaheen Bagh Shooter

New Delhi: Kapil Baisala has no association with the Aam Aadmi party (AAP), the father of the Shaheen Bagh shooter Gaje Singh claimed Wednesday, a day after police said the 25-year-old is a member of the ruling party in Delhi.

The police also said that Baisala and his father had joined the AAP in early 2019.

Baisala had shot two rounds in the air at Shaheen Bagh, the epicenter of anti-CAA protests here, on February 1, and was arrested.

Gaje Singh, a resident of the village of Dallupura here, said he was a member of the Bahujan Samaj party (BSP) but left politics after losing the municipal polls here in 2012.

He claimed that he had no association with the AAP led by Arvind Kejriwal. Gaje Singh had also fought against the Delhi elections in 2008 on a BSP ticket from Jangpura, but lost.

“There was an event during the previous Lok Sabha elections where people from Dallupura were invited. I went there with my son.

“We were welcomed by AAP leaders and they put a cap on our heads as a welcome gesture. This does not mean that we are AAP members,” Singh said.

He said: “I fought against Jangpura in 2008 and then in municipal elections in 2012, but I finally left politics later.”

BJP members had also met me before, Gaje Singh claimed. After the 2012 elections, Singh was active as president of the eastern district of the BSP, family members said.

Gaje Singh has three brothers and they are all active in the dairy business of the family. He has a dairy company in Dallupura and another in Badarpur, where Baisala worked.

“This is a village and during elections many politicians come to invite the youth and families. Many people from the village went to the (AAP) event, so Gaje Singh and Baisala were there too.

“Political parties continue to campaign in villages and when villagers visit their event, they click on photos with leaders,” said Uncle Fateh Singh of Baisala.

The AAP is the ruling party in Delhi and there are so many traders, business people, builders and others who continue with its events. “That doesn’t mean they’ve become an AAP member,” he said.

Baisala’s relatives said that if the AAP had “recruited” Gaje Singh and him, there should be letters and evidence of the same.

They also claimed that there was no evidence on the social media accounts or letters from the AAP that Gaje Singh and Baisala were members.

“He (Gaje Singh) is a much older person than Kejriwal and has been with the BSP for about ten years. When he fought against elections, Kejriwal’s party didn’t even exist,” Fateh Singh said.

According to Gaje Singh’s statement to the election committee, he has two houses in Modinagar with a value of Rs 31.50 lakhs.

He also owns a plot in Ghaziabad with a value of Rs 1.6 crores and has two cars and five motorcycles. He also has other investments from Rs. 10 to 15 lakhs, according to the certified statement.

Singh, who has declared his profession as a farmer and has no criminal cases against him, states it.

The family claimed that Singh had gradually withdrawn from politics and that none of his brothers or uncles had any association with a political party.

The Baisala family owns a small real estate company “Jay Properties” in Dallupura.

Kishan Singh, a villager, said: “Gaje Singh used to be part of the BSP and we remember that we even campaigned for him when he (municipal polls) fought against Dallupura. The BSP is not very present in Delhi and he lost I don’t think he’s part of AAP. ”

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.