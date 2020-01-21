Kanye West reveals how he fought and beat the devil

Award-winning American rapper Kanye West opened

about how he defeated the devil during his transition to Christianity.

Kanye has become a full-time Christian and has been preaching the gospel since the start of 2019.

He spent every Sunday conducting religious services called the Sunday Service, with a choir singing gospel covers of various songs.

He also released a full gospel album titled “JESUS ​​IS KING” after numerous delays on October 25.

“There was vodka

in the fridge in my office, and sometimes I just took

have a drink in the middle of the day. I was walking towards this kitchenette

and I stopped and said, “Devil, you’re not going to beat me

today “, and that’s something that we take on day after day.

“Every day that I don’t take this drink, I beat the

Devil.

“I went to the mental hospital and came back, working for

Devil.

“But Jesus saves. No matter how long you’ve been gone, no

no matter how long you’ve been in the dark, the light is there, ready to

except to give you confidence, “he said.