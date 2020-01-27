Kanye West Held Special Midnight Sunday Service In Honor of Kobe Bryant With Kirk Franklin and Opportunity The Rapper

Classrooms, as endless tribes continue to pour in for NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his son Gianna following their deadly deaths following a sudden helicopter crash, the Celebrities also send their own thoughts, prayers and tributes. Kobe’s longtime fan, Kanye West, recently held a special version of his Sunday Service session in honor of Kobe’s memory.

Kanye West and Kobe Bryant have been friends for a few years, so it’s no wonder that Ye recently held a midnight edition of his Sunday Service as a special tribute to her. However, Kanye wasn’t the only one to participate in the awards, as frequent guests Kirk Franklin and Chance The Rapper also made some choices.

Kirk Franklin led an emotional prayer before his performance and Chance The Rapper became so emotional in his verse on Kanye’s “Ultralight Beam” that he had to rest and collect himself in order for him to finish. Kanye even released a special verse for Kobe’s memory and he also noticed that I was chasing.

Earlier, before the Sunday Service performance, Kanye tweeted about Kobe:

“Kobe, we love you brother. We pray for your family and appreciate the life you have lived and all the inspiration you have given.”

Of course, Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian attended to capture the performance video and she posted her own tribute to Kobe on Instagram:

“My heart is heavy. No one should ever experience what families are going through. It greatly affected us all but I couldn’t help but imagine how Vanessa would feel like losing her husband and daughter. I just screamed I was thinking. I pray for the Bryant family, the Altobelli family and the families of all who have died in this unimaginable tragedy. Rest in the Legend of Peace. “

We would like to continue sending our thoughts and prayers to Kobe’s family during this difficult time.

