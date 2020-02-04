Kansas no longer fights against claims of wrongly convicted man Lamonte McIntyre News

(Angie Ricono / KCTV5)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas stops fighting the compensation of a man who has spent 23 years in prison for a double murder before a judge who has left convictions secured, although no physical evidence or motive tied him to the crimes. , the state attorney general said Tuesday.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt said in an interview with Associated Press that his office made the decision after viewing 900 pages of documents from the lawyer of Lamonte McIntyre that had not been provided to him before. He also said that an ongoing assessment by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation on the 1994 crimes for which McIntyre, from Kansas City, Kansas was accused, has provided new information.

Schmidt said his office is working with McIntyre’s lawyer to submit a settlement to a Shawnee District Court judge. He said that under the 2018 Kansas law, McIntyre is likely to receive $ 1.5 million from the state – $ 65,000 for every year he spent in jail – plus money to cover attorney fees and other expenses.

McIntyre’s case was one of those that gave rise to the law obliging the state to compensate victims of wrongful convictions, and Schmidt, a republican, had received two-fold criticism for opposing McIntyre’s claim for damages while agreeing to two others.

“Because we knew there was evidence that had never been brought before a court, we had an obligation for the new court to collect and review all the evidence before we just signed a claim,” said Schmidt. “We have now done that.”

McIntyre was 17 in 1994 when he was arrested for the murders of 21-year-old Doniel Quinn and 34-year-old Donald Ewing, who were shot in broad daylight.

McIntyre was sentenced to two life imprisonment sentences, but he was released in 2017 after a local prosecutor had asked the court to abandon his convictions and drop all charges, calling his case an example of “apparent injustice.” The prosecutor’s case was largely related to testimonies allegedly forced.

“Today, the state of Kansas has officially acknowledged what Lamonte, his lawyers, his family, and others who have always had to deal with his case, is always known – that he is innocent. The Attorney General’s office is preparing a diary and certificate of innocence The state of Kansas, which has prosecuted Lamonte, will also submit a deportation order for the court’s signature so that the shadow of Lamonte’s conviction can be lifted definitively and completely for 23 1/2 years. Lamonte suffered a terrible and seemingly endless nightmare, his release and the court’s finding of an “apparent injustice” in October 2017 brought release and freedom, and today’s Kansas Attorney General’s decision goes one step further by Recognizing that Lamonte is eligible for compensation under the Kansas Lamonte is still concerned with the consequences of 23 years of unlawful imprisonment, but with the funding and other support from the statu to make his load a little easier now to bear. “

When signing the unlawful conviction compensation law, the Republican government Jeff Colyer apologized to McIntyre and the other men and said, “We’ll make it up.”

Democratic government Laura Kelly and the top eight leaders of the Republican controlled legislature should review every settlement language.

By law, McIntyre is also health insurance benefits, financial assistance for higher education and counseling, and various social benefits.

Associated Press writer Roxana Hegeman in Wichita, Kansas, also contributed.

