Kansas Man pays you $ 25K to find him a girlfriend

A man from Kansas offers a nice bit of change to help him find true love.

Jeff Gebhart worked on his website DateJeffG.com for six months and has finally revealed his plan to give a personal cupid $ 25,000 for connecting him with the woman of his dreams.

“The main purpose of this is to find the right girl for me, wherever she is,” said the 47-year-old KCTV on Wednesday.

And if Gebhart is offered the perfect partner, he will also donate $ 25,000 to a local no-kill dog shelter.

The website directs potential candidates to a survey to see if they are compatible with the entrepreneur, who has never been married and has no children.

“You have a large number that applies, you put them through a Willy Wonka machine and the ones that come out are the ones that would be great candidates for me,” he told the publication. “All of them and that is without looking at pictures or knowing the chemistry or something.”

In a video on the website, the successful businessman said he was fed up with the “toxic community” of online dating where “people get along badly”, so he came up with the idea of ​​meeting women he would otherwise be unable to get.

“Think carefully about it, if you are in a happy marriage, what financial value could you ever have to meet the right person – ever?” he asked during his interview with the outlet.

“My time and frustration and disappointment are definitely worth a dollar, but that was about what I would spend on dating.”

An obvious animal lover who likes to spend time with his fur baby, Gunner, Gebhart also likes to ‘be physically active, learn new things and spend summer weekends on the water’.

According to the website, his friends describe him as “a lighthearted bastard,” “high energy,” “positive,” and “always has a big smile on his face.”

What Hart is looking for in a partner, Gebhart realizes that he doesn’t need a “person” to complete him because he says his life is very satisfying.

“I am looking for a person with qualities that we can use to complement each other,” he wrote on the site. “I would like to find someone who is fun, easy to spend time with, someone who is confident, passionate, shares the same interests as me and has a zest for life. Funny, goofy, and doesn’t take himself too seriously.”

If you think you know someone who suits you well, check the survey here. Gebhart said, however, that women who nominate themselves are not eligible for the sweet money.

Do you have a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at [email protected]