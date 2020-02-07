Kansas legislators vote on abortion measure; passage uncertain | News

TOPEKA, KS (AP) – Top Republican legislators voted on Friday in the Kansas House about a proposed anti-abortion amendment to the constitution without knowing whether they had the votes to vote the GOP-controlled legislature.

GOP leaders wanted to win a few reluctant lawmakers, either moderate Republicans or Democrats in relatively conservative districts. They kept House members locked in their seats without closing the roll to give themselves time to call their desks, using a process that could last much of the day while other members were absent.

The proposed change would overturn a decision of the Kansas Supreme Court last year, declaring access to abortion a “fundamental” right under the state’s Bill of Rights. The measure would state that the constitution does not guarantee the right to abortion and offers legislators the option of imposing restrictions as in the past.

The Senate approved the measure last week and the House approved it in the first round on Thursday, but supporters needed a two-thirds majority in the House, or 84 out of 125 votes, to succeed and continue on the August primary vote . They were four votes short in Thursday’s vote.

GOP leaders said they were determined to have the final vote on Friday – even if they had to hold the house in a meeting until the night.

“We’re going to get the votes, get this done today,” House Speaker Pro Tem Blaine Finch, a Republican from Northeast Kansas, told GOP colleagues at a pre-voting meeting.

Proponents of the measure claim that they are simply trying to bring Kansas back to the status quo before the decision of the state Supreme Court. They said the decision could fuel challenges for a set of rules that legislators have adopted over the past decade among Republican governors before Democratic government Laura Kelly, an advocate of abortion rights, took office last year.

But advocates of abortion rights have argued that the amendment is a step toward allowing GOP legislators to insist on a downright ban if the US Supreme Court upholds its 1973 1973 historic decision against Wade who has abortion throughout the nation legalizes, destroys.

Republicans have exactly 84 votes in the House, but four GOP members broke with the party to vote against the proposed amendment on Thursday. GOP leaders also believe that as many as half a dozen Democrats in relatively conservative districts may vote for a proposed change, but Tom Sawyer, Wichita minority leader, said he believes all 41 democrats will vote no.

The proposed change would allow legislators to regulate abortions, even in cases of rape and incest or when the life of a woman is in danger, “to the extent permitted” by decisions of the federal court. Critics have called that language extreme.

“We need to understand in a context that they want the green light to restrict, if not eliminate, access to a currently safe and legal medical procedure,” said Andrea Miller, president of the New York-based National Institute for reproductive health. “It is another example of a whole series of states that really hurried to the bottom.”

When voting across the state, a simple majority of voters would change the state’s constitution. Anti-abortion groups claim that demand is less likely to be “lost” in the primary month of August than at the November vote in the presidential election. The smaller primary elections are also more conservative, giving them a better chance of triumphing.

And some moderate Republicans have doubts about a vote in August, fearing an increase in the conservative turnout on the GOP side would cost them legislative races. Ryckman acknowledged that the timing of voting across the state is a problem for some legislators, as well as the language.

