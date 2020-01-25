Kansas lawmakers discuss labeling for meat alternative news

TOPEKA, KS (AP) – The Kansas legislature is considering a bill that prohibits meat alternative producers from using certain meat-related terms such as jerk or burger in their marketing.

The bill includes 22 terms that manufacturers of vegetable or other meat alternatives could not use unless they label the product as “imitation” or include the exclusion that the product contains no meat, The Kansas City Star reported.

The issue arises before the Kansas legislature as several states, including Missouri, review or approve bills regulating the marketing of meat alternatives.

The cattle industry in Kansas argues that the draft law would ensure fair competition at a time when more and more consumers are turning to vegetable and other alternative products. The bill would also make it clear to consumers what products contain meat, advocates said.

Opponents claim that the bills violate the right to freedom of expression by prescribing how products can be marketed. And they argue that livestock farming is trying to block the growing popularity of its meat alternatives.

A hearing about the bill on Thursday before the House Agriculture Committee took place one day after a federal court largely overturned a Kansas law called “ag-gag” that restricted covert investigations and footage in agricultural facilities.

“It is undoubtedly noticeable that a court is currently telling Kansas lawmakers that they cannot act to protect the livestock industry by polluting the speech and that lawmakers are gathering again to do just that,” said Alene Anello, a lawyer from the Animal Legal Defense Fund who has filed suit against the Kansas law.

Proponents said that packaging meat alternatives confuses consumers with meat-related terms.

“We think beef is a great product. It will outperform the competition in terms of taste, nutrition and experience, but we need to create a level playing field,” said Aaron Popelka, vice president of legal and the Kansas Livestock Association for government affairs.

Restricted terms in the invoice include meat, beef, pork, chicken, turkey, dried meat, steak, hamburgers, burgers, bacon, hot dogs and wings.

Scott Weathers, a meat alternative advocacy specialist at The Good Food Institute, said consumers bought these products because they wanted them and not because they were confused by the labeling.

“People buy vegetarian burgers because they want to eat vegetarian burgers, not because they think they are different,” said Weathers.

In 2018, Missouri lawmakers approved a bill that defines meat as food that “comes from harvested livestock or poultry.” The state’s Agriculture Department could direct violations to the Missouri Attorney General, who could face fines of up to $ 1,000 or a year in prison.

A coalition that includes the American Civil Liberties Union and the Good Food Institute sued Missouri for freedom of speech concerns. A judge at the Missouri District Court refused to block the law, and in December the plaintiffs’ appeals court refused to hear.