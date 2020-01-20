National-World

Kansas City police believe a gunman opened fire on a group of people lining up to enter a bar and was stopped in the parking lot by an armed security guard, said the police chief, Kansas City, David Jackson.

Officers were nearby when the call for the shooting arrived just before 11:30 p.m. Jackson said on Sunday on a press conference posted on Twitter.

Police arrived at a chaotic scene and called teams from across the city to help stabilize it so they could begin the investigation, said Jackson.

An adult man – believed by the police to be the suspect – and an adult woman were found dead in the parking lot.

At least 15 people arrived at nearby hospitals injured, said Jackson, three of whom are in critical condition.

Police do not know if a specific person was targeted or if there was a disturbance that led to the shooting. It is also unclear what type of firearm was used.

Officers were not involved in the shooting and did not fire any shots, according to Jackson.

“Detectives and crime scene investigators will collect evidence and speak with witnesses to collect evidence and more information to see what led to this shooting,” he said in a statement. hurry.