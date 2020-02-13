Kansas City police officer granted immunity in lawsuit over federal unlawful death News

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A federal judge has taken the side of the Kansas City police officer who killed a man at the Power and Light District in 2013.

The Ryan Stokes family sued the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners after stokes were shot and killed stokes from a parking garage on July 28, 2013.

The lawsuit alleges that officer William Thompson used excessive force and was not properly trained when the fatal shooting took place.

Thompson was on patrol with another officer on the night of the shooting, and then they heard a radio report of a robbery involving two men who had a similar general description to Stokes.

Thompson testified that he saw Stokes running towards him with a gun in his hand, after which Thompson shot Stokes.

The Stokes family disputed these details and said he was unarmed and only had a cell phone in his hand when he died.

Thompson and the other officers involved were acquitted of misconduct by a large jury and some officers even received compliments. The Kansas City police withdrew the accolades from two of those officers in September 2018.

The lawsuit filed by the family was directed against Thompson, the supervisory board and then Chief Darryl Forte. The latest court documents show that Judge Brian Wimes has found that Thompson thought Stokes was armed when the officer fired his weapon and that it could not be proven that the incident was a malicious act, meaning that Thompson should be granted official immunity.

