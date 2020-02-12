Kansas City is looking for an offer to host the World Cup 2026 | KCTV5 News This morning

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – While Kansas City celebrates the Super Bowl victory of the Chiefs, it seems that more champions are being brought to town. The Kansas City Sports Commission attempted to be a host city for the 2026 World Cup.

Officials and hundreds of fans think it is pretty good to see some games playing in KC. Partly because of how well the city displayed itself at the Power & Light District for World Cup watch parties. They hope that such FIFA and US football scenes will show that Kansas City deserves to be a host city.

Kansas City is one of 17 that still has ten places in the race. The games will be played in the US, Mexico and Canada in 2026. This is the first time that a bid with three countries was won.

The selection process is reinforced in February with meetings with the committee and visits to the host from March.

Kansas City Sports Commission CEO and President, Kathy Nelson, said the top priority was figuring out transportation to Arrowhead Stadium, where the games would be played.

“So when we have all these visitors in our city, most of them come from outside our country, let alone from our city. How do you get them from the airport to the hotel, and again from the airport and hotels to the location? So we are busy with all that transportation, “she said.

Nelson said the timing of the selection process fits well with the Chiefs who win Super Bowl LIV. She said the success of the parade could help the bid.

“When we only have 5 incidents with the police, we know how well our police deal with crowds. That is something that we will certainly include in our next bid, “Nelson said.” If you see those photos of people and the pride they show to celebrate sports, we will include those photos in our next bid. All this remains with us help to pursue larger and larger projects. “

The larger projects require more cooperation. The executive committee for the bid includes officials from the provinces of Wyandotte and Jackson, the city of Kansas City and football organizations.

Nelson said the sports committee coordinates the process, but is highly dependent on its partners.

“It’s not just us, it can’t just be us. It’s the fire department, police, RideKC. It’s the parking garages, it’s parks and rec, it’s solid waste,” Nelson said. “We all have relationships with everyone and come together to make sure we do what is best for our city and best for our fans, that’s why it works.”

KCTV5.com is now traveling with you! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special research reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News.

>> Click / tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

.