Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers play in Super Bowl 54

The Conference Championship weekend is over and we now know which teams will play on FOX at Super Bowl 54 on Sunday February 2nd at 3:40 p.m. PT.

AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs reached their first Super Bowl since 1970 and won 17: 7 against the spirited Tennesee Titans, who won 35: 24 at Arrowhead Stadium. Patrick Mahomes was sensational, throwing three touchdowns and battling for a crucial 29m TD that finally gave Kansas City the lead. Unlike last year, the chief’s defense actually got crucial stops when it mattered, and Frank Clark had the end of the bag to match Ryan Tannehill’s miracle comeback. Andy Reid has another chance to win a Super Bowl as head coach.

In the meantime, the San Francisco 49ers have ground the Green Bay Packers again to dust. Raheem Mostert rushed for 140 yards and 3 touchdowns (with 220 and 4 TDs) in the first half, while Aaron Rodger’s defense choked in a way the Seattle Seahawks couldn’t do last week. It was 27-0 at half time and the end result was 37-20. According to reports, Jimmy Garoppolo didn’t even play in the second half. Kyle Shanahan decided to put a fan in his uniform to have the unique opportunity to call games and drop the ball. The team’s equipment manager averaged seven meters per touch when the packers refused to set the edge. Rodger’s dramatic attempts to call his state farm agent remained unanswered. Richard Sherman had a 0.1% chance of making a comeback from Green Bay after catching a deep ball from Rodgers.

The Niners’ last Super Bowl win was in Miami. They will play there in two weeks.

So chiefs vs. 49ers in the Super Bowl, in which an explosive, aggressively motivated AFC West team compete for a superstar quarterback against an NFC West juggernaut who has an excellent attack and an elite defense with Richard Sherman corner. You have to go back six years to find out when the last thing happened, and things weren’t going well for the AFC West team. We are committed to rooting in history to reverse the script.

That said, all three Seahawks NFC West rivals since the last NFC championship in Seattle in 2014 have won at least the conference title game. Two of them (Rams and 49ers) have reached the Super Bowl. We can only hope that the Chiefs do the damned and keep the Seahawks the only NFC West team to win a Lombardi trophy since the division’s realignment in 2002. Otherwise we will never hear the end.