Kansas City braces itself for crowds of fans at Chiefs parade | News

KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) – Hundreds of thousands are expected to flood in Kansas City on Wednesday despite a predicted winter storm, while the triumphant Chiefs bring home a Super Bowl trophy for the first time in 50 years.

Several schools in the area have canceled classes and released buses to drag fans to the 31-20 team victory against San Francisco.

“This is a party that has been going on for a long time,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said during a press conference Tuesday in which he also urged fans to “bundle together” because predictors were calling from 2 to 3 inches (5.1 to 7, 6 centimeters) of snow along the route.

City staff who are not involved in public security or other essential services are exempt from his duty to watch the parade, which starts at 11.30 am and ends with a demonstration in front of the city’s Union Station.

In the meantime, the Kansas Legislature canceled the session of that day, while the legislators in Missouri had planned a light working day. Many companies in the area also made plans to close or work according to a limited schedule. In Children’s Mercy Kansas City, first aid in the central downtown hospital will be open, but appointments and some operations have been moved or moved.

When the Royals won the World Series in 2015, an estimated 800,000 people flocked to the victory parade, destroying expectations in a city with a population of around 470,000 and a metropolitan area of ​​around 2 million. Mobile towers were overwhelmed by the crowd and motorists began to park and walk alongside the highway while the exits got stuck.

The city has learned from this experience and is making adjustments, adding a temporary cell tower and increasing the number of portable toilets to 700 out of 200. Officials are also increasing the number of lost children’s stations – something that was considered crucial after about 100 young people were separated from their carers in 2015.

The city will again offer free shuttles, but will drop parade visitors farther from the route to prevent buses from getting stuck in traffic as happened during the Royals parade.

Police Major Chip Huth of Kansas City said that law enforcement of 19 surrounding agencies will help to protect the masses.

“The most important thing we have learned,” he said, “is that we should be ahead of the response.”

Weather will make it very difficult to get home, warned meteorologist Jimmy Barham. He said the snowfall will start relatively lightly and will be the hardest during the rally, at a speed of 1.2 centimeters per hour.

“One of our reports is that going to the parade is probably not going to be bad, but there will be dangerous circumstances to leave the parade,” Barham said.

