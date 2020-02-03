Kansas Chiefs borrow play design from Michigan history when winning the Super Bowl

A few former Wolverines from Michigan get Super Bowl rings from the Kansas City Chiefs in defensive end Frank Clark and quarterback Chad Henne, but the influence of the program was greater than that during an important game series.

The Chiefs faced a 4th and 1 situation early in the game and offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy and called a play that ran Michigan, led by legendary head coach Fritz Crisler, in the Rose Bowl victory of 1948 over USC.

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy says he got this game design from watching this old Rose Bowl game. Michigan passed it over and over again in a 49-0 win over USC pic.twitter.com/0uGYxxUnST

– Kevin Boilard (@ 247 Kevin Boilard) February 3, 2020

Chiefs running after Damien Williams made it to the front row before Patrick Mahomes, the Super Bowl MVP, called it himself to finish the ride and give us the first touchdown of the game.

This is what the Bentley Historical Library has at the Rose Bowl in 1948, which led to one of Michigan’s national football championships and the last they would win until 1997:

Led by All-Americans Bob Chappuis and Bump Elliott, Michigan led the nation in total offense (412.7 yards / game) and passing the average (173.9 yards / game). Chappuis, number two in the Heisman Trophy ballotage, was the Big Ten leader in total attack for the second consecutive year and Elliott, the team’s only two-way player, was named Most Valuable Player for Michigan and the Big Ten after leading of the competition in scoring.

When the Wolverines arrived in Pasadena, they were 15-point favorites, and Crisler felt it was necessary to call a team meeting to suppress self-confidence. Ten minutes after the game, at Michigan’s second possession, Jack Weisenburger crossed the line from the one who started an 11-play, 64-yard ride and started scoring the day. In the second quarter, Weisenburger again got a one-meter touchdown and Chappuis jumped over from Elliott from 11 and gave the Maize and Blue a rest time of 21-0.

In the second half, Weisenburger collected his third touchdown of the game and the Wolverines saw three TD passes from three different passers-by, including throws from 18 meters from Chappuis, 45 meters from Hank Fonde and 29 meters from Howard Yerges while Michigan moved to a 49- 0 win. The score was the biggest USC defeat until 1966. In the game, Michigan smashed nine Rose Bowl records and collected 491 yards to the Trojans’ 133. Jim Brieske’s record of seven PATs remains unbroken.

In a special Associated Press survey after the game, Michigan replaced Notre Dame as the national champion of 1947 with a margin of 226 to 119.

Kansas City would win 31-20 against the San Francisco 49ers after scoring 21 points in the last 6 minutes of play time.