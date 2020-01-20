Kano: PDP candidate Abba Yusuf reacts to Ganduje's victory in the Supreme Court

Abba Yusuf, candidate for the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 elections for governor reacted to the ruling of the Supreme Court, which confirmed the election of Abdullahi Ganduje to the governor of Kano state.

POST DAILY reported that the Supreme Court confirmed the election of Ganduje on Monday.

A judgment rendered by Justice Sylvester Ngwuta on Monday said that the reasons for the two appeals brought by the appellant had been dismissed for want of merit.

But a statement signed Monday by Yusuf spokesman Sanusi Dawakintofa said the ruling confirmed “collusion by allied forces who are oppressors of Nigerian democracy.”

He said: “Given the overwhelming evidence presented by the eminent team of experienced lawyers, one cannot imagine how these agents of tyranny and undemocratic principles joined together to steal the good people of Kano their mandate.

“However, we have seen the worst that they can do, so they should wait for the judgment of Almighty Allah, which they cannot avoid.”