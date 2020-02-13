“Kano is peaceful, we don’t need another safety outfit” – Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of the state of Kano is satisfied with the effective and practicable synergy between the security authorities on the one hand and the state government on the other and announces that the state, apart from the regular ones, does not require any separate safety equipment to be legally recognized.

He made this known when the recently dispatched deputy inspector general of the zone 1 police, AIG Sadiq Abubakar Bello, politely called him to officially introduce himself to the governor in the Kano City Council chamber, along with other senior police officers, including the commissioner of the officers Police, Kano Command, CP Habu Sani, Wednesday.

“We are not going to bring out a safety outfit. People who are not trained and do not even understand how security works. You simply can’t give people what you want on behalf of a security outfit. Just like that, ”he argued

Ganduje said he was confident of how security agencies would play their professional roles in protecting society and protecting life and property in the state.

The governor said there was no rivalry between the state security agencies and added, “They all work together on all fronts with a common goal. They are all involved in the security administration of the state. We always use our control center to examine black spots and fish them out, ”said Ganduje.

Part of it, according to him, was that the state has a multi-purpose tracker vehicle and has established so many strategic locations in the state close circuit television (CCTV).

“How can you bring something about and at the end of the day it becomes a security threat to people and society? So we don’t want another security challenge to come up, ”he asked rhetorically.

“The Hezbah we have is all working in synergy with the police. They are managed by the police and other security agencies. We don’t see them as a separate security unit. They help security agents, like any other person, to work very well, ”said the governor.

Governor Ganduje added: “With the good synergies and good working relationships between all of our security agencies, combined with Allah’s guidance and blessings, Kano is now the most peaceful state in the Federation. Your coming to me shows that you are really serious about securing your area of ​​responsibility. These are Kano, Katsina and Jigawa States. “

He assured that all states under the Zone 1 police headquarters would continue to work together to ensure the peace and security of the zone and the country in general.

In his remarks, the new AIG Bello governor Ganduje praised the atmosphere and a favorable environment for the security authorities to work effectively and efficiently in the state.

He said, “I am ready to work and work with the government and the good people of Kano State. The Command and Control Center itself is further evidence that His Excellency is good for the state and the people of the state. “