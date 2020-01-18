Kano Hisbah invites an American, Hausa lover to marry after meeting on Instagram

Kano state sharia police, known as Hisbah, invited an American woman, Janine Sanchez and her Kano-based lover, Isah Sulaiman, to a meeting at their Panshekara office.

Janine met her lover on Instagram and decided to find him in Nigeria from America to marry him.

The meeting, which was held behind closed doors, was accompanied by Isah’s father, Sulaiman, and his brother.

Although the outcome of the meeting was not released, however, the contemplated couple were seen seated comfortably while Hisbah officers became familiar with them.

Social media enthusiasts also visited the state headquarters of Hisbah’s board of directors along Sharada Road.

Likewise, Alhaji Sulaiman, while answering questions from journalists at his residence in Panshekara, said that he would give his son all the support he needed to ensure his successful take-off in the United States and a successful marriage with the forty-six year old American.

Isah and Janine plan to get married in March after months of social media courting.