Kano: Ganduje reacts to Supreme Court victory

Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano State, in response to his victory at the Supreme Court, praised the judiciary for what he called “defense of the nation’s democratic culture”.

Reacting minutes after the Supreme Court’s verdict reaffirming his victory, the governor said that the judiciary had genuinely shown Nigerians that they were indeed the nation’s last hope for sustainability of democratic standards and values.

Ganduje, after praising Allah for the victory, called on all oppositions to join him for the continued development of the state.

“We thank Allah for the victory, for having allowed the Supreme Court to reaffirm our victory after the judgments of the Electoral Applications Tribunal and the Court of Appeal. We also thank the Kano people for their peaceful conduct in their affairs, “said the governor.

He also thanked all those who actively participated in the prayer for the victory that came his way, stressing that “whoever believes and depends on Allah, will always see the light at the beginning, in the middle and at the end of the tunnel , whatever the circumstances. “

“We also congratulate all the judges who participated in this exercise to deepen democracy. This shows the commitment of our judicial system to strengthen our democracy. It is very commendable, ”he said.

“I insist that our opposition join us to advance the state. We have a lot of development projects on the ground. And others are arriving. Our free and compulsory education policy needs everyone on deck. Our security system also needs everyone, among other things, “he said.

The report shows that the Government House Kano has started to receive people to celebrate the victory.