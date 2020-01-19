Kano Electric Company Mourns N52 Billion Revenue Loss In 2019

Kano state-owned power distribution company KEDCO did not find it easy to collect revenue in 2019, as the company reportedly lost energy worth naive 52 billion naira which it were provided by the regulators.

Speaking at the unveiling of the new customer and company strategy award and the Empowered conference, company general manager Jamilu Isiyaku Gwamna said KEDCO could not meet its obligations in the face of serious problems they were facing.

The general manager noted that they had introduced several measures to reduce energy loss and the lack of staff commitments to growing the business as well as collecting revenue, which slows the business down. compliance with its obligations.

One of the strategies adopted includes direct monitoring of fares, supervision of departures and movements to ensure that only paying customers have the power to reduce losses and waste.

Gwamna was concerned that the billing system used by the company was having serious problems with the balance sheet and that is why the company has adopted three new methods of improved operational capacity, customer experience and serious sources of revenue.

“Although I should congratulate all the staff for the performance of 2019 which has been the best so far by collecting revenues of 3 billion nairais, but know that we are not there yet, because we need a monthly turnover of 4 billion naira, “he said.

He added that “our efficiency is now between 80 and 89%, we started at 56%, we have to do everything we can to improve this, you can also see that our loss was 56% now at the start of this year, we saw the ratio drop to 36%, this is good news that should be maintained.