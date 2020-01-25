Kano cover: Will Jibrin and Dogwa will survive [Analysis]

Today, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will hold new and by-elections in 11 states across the country, following a series of court judgments in the last general election.

Particular interest will be given to the state of Kano, where the renewed election of Alhassan Ado Dogwa, the majority leader of the House of Representatives and Abdulmummin Jibrin will take place.

In November, the Court of Appeal dismissed Dogwa and ordered the INEC to hold new elections. Three days earlier, the appeals court had also dismissed Abdulmumin Jibrin, an influential member of the Kano State Chamber.

The state of Kano has the reputation of deciding the presidential election with its huge electoral figure, especially since, since 2018, it has become the battlefield of the Kwakwasiyya group (supporters of former governor Rabiu Kwankwaso) and the Guandujiyya group (supporters of Governor Umar Guanduje).

Dogwa and Jibrin were both members of the Kwankwasiya movement, until the break between Kwankwaso and Guanduje. In the mass defection of July 2018, the duo and 12 other members of the House of Representatives remained in Congress all progressive (APC) while the other 10 members of the House moved with Sen Kwakwanso to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ).

The Ganduje group won all 24 Kano State seats in the House. However, for various reasons, the court expelled Dogwa, Jibrin and Munir Baba. .

Jibrin the maker of kings

The legislator representing the federal district of Kiru / Bebeji has made a name for himself in the House of Representatives. He participated in the enthronement of two chamber presidents, Yakubu Dogara and Femi Gbajabiamila.

However, not everything may be as smooth for re-election. The legislator won the last election against Ali Datti Yako of the PDP by a margin of 685 votes. Apart from that, Jibrin faces another challenge with the party.

Jibrin declared after the elections that the last election would be the last time he would run for the House of Representatives, ”VICTORY AGAINST ALL CHANCES. Exhausted and completely worn out! It is also an emotional outing because it will be my last competition for the House of Representatives. Now, I just want to kiss my wife and children and cry thanks to Allah, ”he said. However, APC at the Bebeji local government level suspended the legislator for anti-party activities. A movement that many have said could be linked to a break with Guanduje.

In August 2019, his local government party suspended him for 12 months. Apart from that, the rumor of an alleged break between him and Guanduje continues to grow. In December, after a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari, Jibrin had to dispel the rumor of a fight with his governor.

“My relationship with my governor is cordial, he has always been a father and nothing has changed.” It remains to be seen whether this will count against him in today’s replay.

Teen Dogwa

Dogwa is not a greenhorn when it comes to politics. The former majority whip of the House had a long period in the federal legislature. He was elected in 1992 as a member of the Green Chamber and has been in the same chamber again since 2003.

Dogwa hopes to capitalize on the tsunami that ravages the PDP with the recent decamping of the president of the PDP, Rabiu Bichi, to the ruling APC.

Nothing seems to be taken for granted, President Gbajabiamila also being in Kano on Thursday to strengthen support for Dogwa, Jibrin and Munir Baba in the federal riding of Kumbotso.