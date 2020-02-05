Kannada actor Chetan, wife Megha hands out constitutions at their wedding

The wedding was registered under the Special Marriage Act because, as Chetan said, neither he nor Megha believe in religious rituals.

Photo: Instagram / Chetan

Kannada actor Chetan, known from Myna, recently married his partner Megha, a social worker, on 2 February in Vinoba Bhave Ashram, Bengaluru, which can be described as an unconventional ceremony. Although their wedding was not entirely about extravaganza like most weddings, it was progressive in its own way and rooted in the rich culture of Karnataka, as Chetan himself said.

The News Minute reports that the wedding is registered under the Special Marriage Act because, as Chetan said, neither he nor Megha believe in religious rituals. The wedding ceremony, in which the couple took the vows, was led by Akkai Padmashali, an activist for transgender rights.

In fact, the couple also gave each of those present a copy of the Indian constitution as return gifts for their wedding. According to The News Minute, it was a firm belief in the constitutional values ​​that brought the couple together and presented that seemed just right as a return gift.

“Help us spread the spirit of equality and inclusiveness by experiencing this meaningful cultural extravaganza with underprivileged children and Ashrama elderly” – this is a statement by the couple prior to their marriage.

Chetan also shared photos on Instagram and named one of them: “Thanks to all of our entire state, nation and world who have joined Megha & me for our wedding celebration of multitude and constitutional values. You brought us joy.”

Here are some pictures of their wedding:

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.