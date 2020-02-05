Kangana Ranaut’s movie also has a low international price

Panga Box Office: Kangana Ranaut-Jassie Gill’s life film is coining on the underside and has worked mainly in meters. He has faced a considerable dent due to the multiple options present in theaters and also the word of mouth has not been extraordinary, which has restricted a miraculous growth in a theatrical career.

So far, Panga has accumulated Rs 25.64 million in India and according to the latest update, he has made another 7.27 rupees ($ 1.02 million) in the international market. Has won $ 501k from the United States-Canada, $ 235k of UAE-GCC and $ 88k from United Kingdom. In Australia, the movie has made $ 79k. In general, Panga’s performance is well below the average mark.

Panga Box Office (abroad): Kangana Ranaut films are also low internationally

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga also stars Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta and Yagya Bhasin in key roles. It was launched on January 24, 2020.

Meanwhile, Panga’s director, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, says he would have no trouble making a biographical film about Kangana Ranaut.

“I have no problem making a biographical film about Kangana Ranaut if she allows me to. But I think there are still many things to come your way. Let her get married and then I’ll think about making a biographical film about her. After acting on “Thalaivi”, even Kangana thought about making a biographical film about her. “

“I was so excited that I wanted to direct her own biographical film. Even so, if I have the opportunity to make his biographical film, I will do it for sure. Perhaps with the title “Kangan v / s Kangana”. He is a very direct person and says everything with sincerity, ”Tiwari said during one of Panga’s promotional events.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!