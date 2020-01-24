Kangana Ranaut will play the Air Force pilot in the next film called 'Tejas'

Kangana Ranaut, who has never hesitated to take on various challenging roles and is always open to heroin-centric subjects, has now signed up to play an Air Force pilot in Tejas. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala with Sarvesh Mewara as director.

Kangana confirmed the news by saying, “I have always wanted to play a soldier and I have been fascinated by the armed forces since childhood. I never held back my emotions for our jawans and spoke openly about the strength with which I feel their heroism. They ensure the security of our country and our people. So, I’m very happy to make this film. “

Before starting filming in July, the actress will need extensive preparation. “I’m going to undergo intense training before the start of filming. My director decided to hire professional trainers, ”says Kangana, who signed the film just two weeks ago. “Right now, I’m too deep into Thalaivi (the biopic of the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa). After that, we will get to Tejas, which we will start this year,” she added.

