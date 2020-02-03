Panga Box Office: Kangana Ranaut led Panga to fall even more in the second weekend after a fair first week. The movie collected 21.36 crore in the first week and added only Rs.48 million on the second weekend to take the 10-day business to Rs 25.64 million.

Panga did not receive a good word of mouth and also faced competition from the new Jawaani Jaaneman launch on the second weekend that restricted his potential. The movie collected alone 88 lakhs the 2nd Friday The collections showed a jump in the weekend, as it won Rs 1.56 million on saturday and Rs 1.84 million on Sunday.

Panga Box Office Day 10: Kangana Ranaut Starrer records a low but growing weekend

Although the trend on the second weekend was not bad, the numbers are too low to make a difference in the general destination. The movie is directed Rs 30 million or a little more business for life that is disappointing.

Kangana Ranaut Manikarnika’s 2 previous films: The Queen Of Jhansi & Judgementall Hai Kya did a lifetime business of Rs.94.92 million Y 38.30 million rupees respectively. While Manikarnika was a matter of loss, JHK proved to be average because the budget was low.

The star actress is expected to return with her upcoming films Thalaivi and Dhaakad.

Meanwhile, Panga’s director, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, said recently that he would have no trouble making a biographical film about Kangana Ranaut.

“I have no problem making a biographical film about Kangana Ranaut if she allows me to. But I think there are still many things to come your way. Let her get married and then I’ll think about making a biographical film about her. After performing in “Thalaivi”, even Kangana thought about making a biographical film about her.

“I was so excited that I wanted to direct her own biographical film. Even so, if I have the opportunity to make his biographical film, I will do it for sure. Perhaps with the title “Kangana v / s Kangana”. He is a very direct person and he says it all honestly, ”said Tiwari.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!