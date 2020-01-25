Panga Checkout: Kangana Ranaut-Jassie Gill starrer Panga started very slowly on the ticket windows. The film focuses mainly on pure “first-class” audiences and its business is collapsed in Mumbai and other major Street Dancer 3D Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor and Tanaji Ajay Devgn: The Unsung Warrior.

Given the nominal value of Kangana Ranaut, Panga opened up 4-5 crore but clearly did not get the right results 2.50 – 3 crores coming on day 1, according to the first trends. The film can struggle over the weekend and weekdays, because the word is not so special, which is usually necessary for such slow beginners to flourish on their theatrical journey.

Directed by Ashwina Iyer Tiwari, Neena Gupta, Richa Chadhu also has the film “Panga”. The film, released on January 24, revolves around kabaddi, who plays Kangan, who wants to return to marriage after marriage and maternity.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has found an unpredictable connection with Indian cricket captain Viratom Kohli.

“Many people tell me that Virat and I share many similarities.” He comes from a different environment, named him and made people fall in love with him, ”Kangana said to her question, what do they think is common between Virat and her.

The actress opened up her thoughts when she appeared in the Star Sports series “Nerolac Cricket Live” to promote her movie “Panga”.

