Kangana Ranaut never decided to talk about her struggles to be big in Bollywood. And now, before the release of her upcoming sports drama, Panga, the actress shares the pain she felt when her family did not support her during the first days of industrial struggles.

Kangana admits that although there were times when she hated her family, she grew to realize that your family was the only one that would cost you in your worst days. In an interview with the Bombay Times, Kangana said in her interaction: “I saw both sides. I have also seen how unfortunate your life can be without your family. In the beginning, when I started, my family did not support me, and that was probably the worst phase of my life. Although at that age I had to feel … hell to associate with them, I realized over time that there were only people in the world who would be with you all the time. “

Kangana Ranaut broke the silence that her family had not received initial support

She also said that it was a period of her life when she realized that she now wanted to repair the broken bonds with her family and raise a lost relationship. Actress Woh Lamhe said: “This is exactly what we are talking about in Pang, too, that building a relationship with your loved ones is a daily work and process. Even now, while me and my family are together like rock, we cannot take it for granted. We have to work on it and invest it emotionally every day. I also think I could go back and fix my relationship with them for my success. “

Directed by Ashwina Iyer Tiwari, Panga also plays Richa Chadh, Neen Gupta and Jassie Gill in the lead roles. The film should be released on January 24, 2020.

