Panga Box Office Review: Starring: Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill, Yagya Bhasin, Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta, Rajesh Tailang

directed by: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

manufacturer: Fox Star studios

Review of Panga Box Office: Kangana Ranaut and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Filming with Big Movie Without Right Strike

Panga Cash Register Review: Expectations

Kangana Ranaut enjoys good fans. After Manikarnike and Judge Hai Kya, he returns to the treasury with Panga Ashwina Iyer Tiwari. The film does not fall into the commercial zone, but it has such a good feeling and an inspiring feeling for which it is expected to work. Ashwini’s latest film, Bareilly Ki Barfi, has also been hit by sleep, so this is also expected to follow the same path.

Panga Cash Register Review: Impact

Pang was never expected to open well, and that happened today. I watched the movie in a fairly cool way, which barely enjoyed a 20% cast, even in the midday show. The total occupancy of the whole India was much lower.

But does the film have any extent of growth? Yes.

Panga is certainly one of the good movies released recently at the Indian box office. The story of your mother and a former international player from Kabaddi, who is still trying to bury his dreams, will move you. Although he longs for a return, everyone around her knows it.

With her son’s motivation, her husband’s support, and coaching from her friend, she finally took over Panga and finished her work. She moves to another state herself. Yes, without her son and husband. But is it all worth it? The end is predictable, but it’s all about how it does, not about whether it does.

Now when it comes to this part, Panga will make you laugh, you will also feel good, inspired and emotional, but you will not create the desired impact. Although the film has a lot of merit to make it worthy of watches, one of the greatest factors he misses is that he doesn’t scare you enough to leave you tired. The lack of glossy music in the film is another low key in which it gets worse.

But these are the performances that make Pang a wonderful movie to watch. Kangana Ranaut, when Jaya is on, proves that she has settled again. As a mother and sportswoman, she sways effortlessly on both sides of her character.

Jassie Gill gives a beautiful performance. He plays a beautifully written character and your heart warms up most of the time.

Yagya Bhasin plays her son and is simply adorable. This child actor certainly goes far because he has a good actor in him.

Richa Chadha lends capable support, just like Neen Gupta.

Ashwina Iyer Tiwari’s direction is good, but not suitable for this genre. He must take some tips from Nitesh Tiwari, who has been directing a similar kind of Dangal movie for about 2 years. There was something in the film that made it historical. Something is largely missing in Panga.

Revision of Panga Treasury: Final decision

Panga will do pretty well at the box office. The film had a low start, but it will achieve a fairly decent life 40-50 crores.

Of course, the film’s potential was much greater, but the scenario would greatly limit it. Then there is also Pang’s encounter with Street Dancer 3D and, moreover, Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior still thrives on the main territory like Maharashtra.

