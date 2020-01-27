Panga Checkout: Despite a positive oral report, the starter Kangana Ranaut depends on the niches of the audience at the ticket windows. The first day of the film remained at a low level, but has since witnessed an upward trend. The same goes for day 3 collections, which can be described as relief for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and the team.

The next day Panga added altogether 8.31 cream in the cash register. The film witnessed tough competition from Tanhaji Ajay Devgn: Unsung Warrior and Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor’s Street Dancer 3D, and the film is sandwiched between the two greats. Despite the storm, the film still finds its audience and that helped him grow further.

As for the initial trends emerging, Panga added 5-6 crores more that now brings its total collections 13,31-14,31 crores. From now on, the film will witness his true test, and only time will tell whether he will remain stable if not ascending.

Actress Richa Chadd, who adheres to a different political ideology than her colleague Pang Kangan Ranaut, claims that during the shooting of the film they avoided discussing politics.

“We will never discuss politics on the film scene and it does not matter how much political ideology as an individual we agree. I’m not here to change someone’s beliefs about their policies. Everyone has their own beliefs and I am talking about things I firmly believe in, ”said Richa IANS.

She continued: “As for Pang, we were making a movie. We did it calmly, professionally and in sync with the director’s vision. And there is no doubt that Kangana is an excellent actress. “

