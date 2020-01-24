Panga Cashier before the release of Buzz: After last year’s release of two films Manikarnika and Judgmentall Hai Kya, Kangana Ranaut is back in 2020 with a new one.

The director of Ashwina Iyer Tiwari, and also starring Jassie Gill, is a sports and family drama, which should be released on January 24, t. J. Tomorrow, along with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D.

Let’s see what the movie sounds look like before it is released.

Buzz before Pang Box Office: Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill and Ashwina Iyer Tiwari Will Have a Fair Start

reach

Panga does not fall within the commercial film zone and has a small target audience for which it caters. The Pang target group is located in large cities, and therefore other countries are not aware of it.

Although Kangana Ranaut has his own fan and Jassie Gill is a big name in Punjab. This ensured a decent overall reach of the film.

I rate the current reach of the movie as 5/10

buzz

The film’s graduations made a good impression. Not bad, but not great. Panga usually looks like a movie that will have to depend on a good oral expression to increase the buzz.

I will evaluate the current buzz of the movie as 4,25 / 10.

Overall, Panga opens fairly at the box office. Meet Street Dancer 3D and it’s already running Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior will affect his prospects, but if the movie gets a good word out of mouth, the collections will improve on Saturday and Sunday.

The first day of the film is likely to be in the US 4-5 crores Range.

