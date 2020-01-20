Kane participates in a live event of the WWE

Como já sabemos, Kane participated in WWE SmackDown with Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan. You can start the Big Show at any time after consultation with Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe after consultation with Seth Rollins & AOP.

You can change your motivation and apply for recourse for the WWE by selecting the program for a certain period. The Big Show may be shown by Kevin Owens and Samoa. Joe is playing at the right pace and Daniel Bryan is playing the competition for “The Fiend”.

It is a foi a única aparição de Kane num evento da WWE desta semana. O “Big Red Machine” will be held during a live event in Knoxville, USA, not Tennessee. As shown in Kane, Para Entregar Alguns presents a Fãs Da WWE.

It wouldn’t be a #WWEKnoxville show if @KaneWWE weren’t there! #SocialMediaSuperstar pic.twitter.com/rVEVOrv5k3

– WWE (@WWE) January 19, 2020

Neste momento correm alguns rumores de que Kane, and talvez até Big Show, venham a participant no futuro evento and a WWE vai realizar na Arábia Saudita. Apesar do show ainda disch ter sido anunciado pela empresa, tudo aponta para que realizado no dia 20 or 27 de Fevereiro, em plena Road to WrestleMania.

The WWE World Championship is hosted by “The Fiend” Bray and a single WWE game is played.

Achas que Kane has a new program for WWE nesta Road to WrestleMania?