What does ‘kambal chor’ mean?

While the recently coined phrase translates directly as ‘general thief’, Urban Dictionary will tell you otherwise.

If you’ve just tuned in, women across India have been challenging the harsh winter and taking to the streets in peaceful protests and indefinite strikes for more than a month to express their concern against CAA and the National Registry of Citizens.

Leading the protests against the amended act are the women of Shaheen Bagh who have constantly become the face of mass momentum across the country.

Inspired by this, the women in Lucknow gathered outside the iconic Clock Tower for a 24-hour protest last Saturday, echoing similar concerns.

But a surprise awaited them. An unpleasant in that.

Videos of Uttar Pradesh staff “stealing” blankets and other essential supplies of women protesters during the night appeared on the Twitter microblogging site, to the surprise of all who saw it.

The shouts of “Yeh chor police hai. Uttar Pradesh ki chor police hai (These policemen are thieves, the policemen of Uttar Pradesh are thieves)” can be heard in the videos that show the police grabbing the blankets and other essential elements.

Since then, many disgruntled citizens expressed their dismay against the police force for interrupting the peaceful protest using the hashtag # कम्बल_चोर_यूपी_पुलिस (#BlanketThievesUPPolice).

Speechless. # कम्बल_चोर_यूपी_पुलिस pic.twitter.com/yaHjvn32e2

– V (@Varishaaaa) January 18, 2020

योगी जी की पुलिस को औरतों और बच्चों का इतना डर ​​है कि. ..? ठंड में प्रोटेस्ट करने वालों का कम्बल चटाई खाने का सामान तक छीन ले गयी … और इसका शिकार मेरी दोस्त @azizkavish भी हो गई. pic.twitter.com/PPpzReczPf

– Z0YA (@Troll_Ziddi) January 18, 2020

While UP Police has not yet responded to the allegations, a curious Google search for ‘kambal chor’ will yield a lot of results from media reports to you, along with the “urban” translation of the popular phrase.

On the Urban Dictionary website, the “top definition” of ‘Kambal chor’ says: “Kambal chor translates to” general thief “and refers to the police force of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.”

This caught our attention the user of Reddit India u / umarkhan13, who first shared the urban turn.

Kambal Chor of r / india

