Kamaru Usman's Twitter account hacked and launched a vile attack against Conor McGregor

Kamaru Usman’s activity on Twitter caused a stir on social media before it was revealed that the UFC champion’s account had been hacked.

The welterweight champion is one of several wrestlers who face a confrontation with Conor McGregor in 2020 and a series of tweets launched a vile attack against the Irish just a few hours before fighting Donald Cerrone in UFC 246.

But it was quickly revealed that Usman’s account was under the control of another person, as hackers threatened to disclose the details of the wrestler’s bank account and pointed to Floyd Mayweather.

Usman’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, confirmed that the account had been hacked and said: “Guys, Kamaru Usman’s Twitter has been hacked. UFC is working to get it back.”

McGregor harbors the ambition to become a three-peso UFC champion and Usman said this week he was prepared to face the MMA superstar.

‘I’m not an enemy, said Usman. ‘I give credit where it is due. That young man has definitely done a lot for the sport.

‘Then, if you want to intervene and challenge, you are trying to make history to fight for a third title. It would be stupid to get in the way of history and not give it that opportunity. “

“I am the champion,” he continued. ‘That’s. Plain and simple. They will have to come to me.

‘There’s a reason now that they talk about me. And that is because I have the gold. Anyone can get it. I have never said NO.

‘When Dana White calls and says I want to eliminate this guy, I say when. And we do it.

McGregor is the favorite against Cerrone and his fight is expected to start around 5 am UK time.

UFC 246 fees

Conor McGregor 3/10

Donald Cerrone 5/2

Conor McGregor for KO 1/2

