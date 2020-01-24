Kamala Harris reportedly reflects on Biden's support amid the vice president's speculation.

According to reports, Kamala Harris is considering a possible endorsement of Joe Biden, as rumors circulate that he could be considered his formula partner.

Reports that Ms. Harris is considering such support come just under two months after she finished her own presidential race in 2020, and with just over a week at the Iowa assemblies next month.

The support would make the California senator the sixth U.S. senator. UU. In support of Mr. Biden, who leads the current field of democratic aspirants in the so-called “primary approval.” The endorsements are often seen as great victories for the candidates, showing the institutional support of other candidates with connection to several different voting blocks, although Biden’s average leadership in the polls of the first states shows that the backups are far from Be silver bullets.

If Mrs. Harris hopes to become Mr. Biden’s partner in formula, as some have suggested, early support could help her repair bridges after she attacked him hard during the first primary debates about her past positions in relationships. racial.

Biden would also need to win the nomination, which is far from being certain at the moment of the race, since Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg have encountered strong challenges.

1/15

Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden watch Barack Obama’s farewell speech on January 11. Obama called Biden his “brother”

2/15

The president of the United States, Barack Obama, speaks together with the vice president of the United States, Joe Biden, about the Law of Health Care at Low Price

AFP / Getty Images

3/15

Vice President Joe Biden and President Barack Obama

Getty

15/4

President Obama hears Joe Biden talk about his work to defeat cancer on October 18 at the White House

Reuters

5/15

The president of the United States, Barack Obama, is applauded by the president of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan and vice president Joe Biden while giving his final speech on the state of the Union in a joint session of Congress in Washington

Reuters

6/15

Vice President of the United States, Joe Biden, intervenes when President Barack Obama makes statements at a reception for the 25th anniversary of the White House Initiative on Educational Excellence for Hispanics at the White House in Washington

REUTERS

7/15

Obama and Vice President Joe Biden react after a heckler was eliminated for his prolonged interruption (Reuters)

8/15

The president of the United States, Barack Obama, shakes hands with the president of the House, John Boehner (R), while Vice President Joe Biden observes

9/15

Barack and Michelle Obama and Vice President Joe Biden watching a moment of silence outside the White House to commemorate the 13th anniversary of the September 11 attacks

fake images

10/15

Barack Obama and Joe Biden putt on the White House putting green

Getty

11/15

President Barack Obama and Joe Biden in April 2013

AFP / Getty Images

12/15

January 1, 2013: US President Barack Obama winks when he arrives with Vice President Joe Biden (L) in the meeting room

Reuters

13/15

President Barack Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and others receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in the White House Situation Room on May 1, 2011 in Washington, DC

fake images

14/15

Vice President Joe Biden, on the right, confirmed that the United States was looking for ways to take legal action against Julian Assange in December 2010.

FALSE IMAGES

15/15

Joe Biden, on the left, and retired military officers watch President Barack Obama sign orders to close the detention center in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in January 2009.

FALSE IMAGES

In recent Iowa polls, for example, Biden has seen less and less support, even when its aggregate average keeps it in the lead.

A loss in Iowa, which maintains its caucus on February 3, could prove very detrimental to the Biden campaign, which has remained strong so far in part due to voters’ belief that it would be a strong candidate to face Donald. Trump in November.

It is not clear if Mrs. Harris who supports Mr. Biden would greatly help her outlook in Iowa or other early states, where she was unable to obtain significant traction in her own 2020 attempt.

In Iowa, according to Real Clear Politics, Harris had only 3.3% support when he retired.

Biden, on the other hand, said earlier that he would consider her vice president, when she was still a presidential candidate.

