Kamal Nath Govt should keep promises made to vachan-patra, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

BHOPAL: Congress chief Jyotiraditya Scindia, during a meeting with the delegation of faculties invited on Sunday, asked the government of Kamal Nath to keep the promises made to vachan-patra.

It is his moral responsibility, added Scindia, adding: “The invited faculties have their contribution in higher education in the state.”

The invited faculties have been demonstrating for 42 days at Yadgar-e-Shahjahani Park for regularization. More than 5,000 invited faculties and more than 1 guest lakh teacher work in the same place for the same cause.

Visiting faculty host Niyamitikaran Sangharsh Morcha, Dr. Devraj Singh, said, “We have approached all of the senior leaders to respond to our request – regularization. Today we called on Jyotiraditya Scindia to remind him of the promises of vachan-patra. Scindia has assured us of forwarding our requests to the central management of the Congress. He will raise our question before the President of the Congress, Sonia Gandhi. “

Morhca’s media manager, Dr JPS Chauhan, said: “The faculties invited are not paid fees just to weaken our turmoil. Various tactics are adopted to suppress our agitations. The faculties invited have ruined themselves financially due to the long turmoil. “

