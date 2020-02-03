Kamal Haasan, a 2-star from India, partners with the producer Banijay Asia to create regional content

Indian actor 2 Kamal Haasan has collaborated with the content creation platform Banijay Asia and Turmeric Media Networks Private Limited to create platform / genre content with script and without script.

Banijay Asia, through Turmeric Media, will create regional content. The association will also bring entities together to create short and long format content on OTT and television.

“We wanted to partner with someone who knew the crux of content creation and the production business. Therefore, we were in a conversation with Deepak (Deepak Dhar of Banijay Asia) for a while. With his extensive knowledge in the field, we could see the potential of venturing into a new space for creating regional content in India with Banijay Asia. Your understanding of the trade and the network have been invaluable in making it a reality. We are excited to collaborate with them to create revolutionary content on all screens and languages, ”said Kamal.

About the association, Dhar, CEO and Founder of Banijay Asia, said: “In less than two years, we have created content in all genres that has been widely accepted by viewers. With this association, we are sure that we can create material that is sufficient for the demands and that is appreciated by a large audience. Together with the main market, we would also like to target the regional base, creating innovative titles for the masses. In Banijay Asia we are proud to have partnered with a personality like Kamal Haasan, who has been part of our industry for almost 60 years. “

To this, R. Mahendran, founder of Turmeric Media, added: “It is an honor for us to show Kamal Haasan’s experience in the entertainment business. We are confident that this team will evoke brilliant content that will keep the audience spellbound.”

