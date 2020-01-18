Kalyani Priyadarshan becomes one of the most sought-after actresses among the younger parts of the southern continent. The actress, last seen on the big screen opposite the Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan in Hero, has planned several major projects this year, the release of which will be in the form of Varan Aavashyamundu Dulcher Salmaan and Marakkara megastar Mohanlal: Arabikadalinte Simham.

The latest news regarding a young actress is: Kalyani joined the play on the love of Silambarasana aka Simba in director Venkat Prabhu in director Maanaadu.

Maanaadu: Kalyani Priyadarshan jumped against Simbu in next political thriller

Maanaadu’s producer Suresh Kamatchi recently took a strike on his Twitter to “welcome an actress on board with a tweet that read: # aug2020maanaadu cute and talented actress @kalyanipriyan @vp_offl”

# aug2020maanaadu cute and talented actress @kalyanipriyan @vp_offl pic.twitter.com/Zu1lzmAdEo

– sureshkamatchi (@sureshkamatchi) January 16, 2020

Speaking of Maanaad, the film will be based on a political context. Bharatiraju, S. Chandrashekara, Premgi Amaren and Karunakaran will also play a major political role.

Maanaadu is co-funded by Suresh Kamtchi and Deepan Boopathy under the heading V House Production.

The creators are trying to release the political thriller in August this year.

Speaking of the main actor of Simbu, star Tamil, who was last seen in the portrait of director Anita Udeep’s 90 ml, was also debuted by director UR Jameel Maha.

In Maha, Simba will be seen in an extended portrait against her former mistress Hansike Motwani.

