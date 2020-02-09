Kalki Koechlin welcomes the girl with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg

Congratulations to Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin when she received a girl on Saturday. According to multiple reports, actress Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani became the mother of a girl. Kalki recently shared a post on Instagram, talking about family, friends and relationships while preparing for the role of a lifetime. Kalki shared: “Love and hate. It seems to be everywhere these days. A global debate. But I don’t need to look far to find it. I see this cycle of love and hate in my own family. We curse and shout and shout and shout and break things until we break ourselves. Then we cry, feel the guilt and look at our feet. We hug each other cautiously, reluctantly love and forget quickly until it is repeated again. Love and hate. A habit. Like two magnets., in constant repulsion. “

The actress added: “Perhaps the opposite of hate is not loved, but understanding. And the opposite of love does not hate, but neglect. There are so many uncomfortable extremes that make us feel that we must react immediately and put a stop – close the door, get away, shout to the other person’s silence, unleash unthinkable acts of violence. “

Kalki Koechlin

“But living with discomfort all the time, as I do now because it is inside me and I cannot escape, I have to be patient. My body demands it, my mind goes out, my heart can only beat. If I erupt, it is interior and I only feel the heat, I feel small, very small, because of the pure mystery and lack of familiarity of the great works that take hold of me. And so, eventually, I reduce myself to baby steps, forced to listen and respond, to score and break years of habit right now, “he continued.

“Today the cycle will not be repeated. Today I will plant a seed, allowing my intentions to become another being, another self, but more conscious, more careful. I feel as if this creature, which began as a discomfort virus inside me, slowly threatening my independence, stopping my ability to create or think for myself, and eating in my daily routine, it is now firmly a mirror of my own insecurities, a counter of my fears, a soul that can evolve and grow faster than I do. I’ve done in all my years. ”

“Then, perhaps the opposite of destruction is not creation, but simply balance. And the opposite of creation is not destruction, but a constant distraction. So I sit and wait. I write and read. I try to keep the balance. And breathe. Because that’s it. Sometimes I can do it right, “he concluded.

