Kalki Koechlin welcomes baby with boyfriend Guy Hershberg

Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin greeted a little girl with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg. There was no official confirmation in the duo’s news, but the news was reported by timesofindia.com.

Kalki had revealed that the whole experience of pregnancy was surreal for her and changed her observation habits.

The 35-year-old told social media about her relationship with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg, a classic Israeli pianist, in September. She later announced that she was pregnant with her first child.

“This whole pregnancy was so surreal to me, but it definitely influenced my likes and dislikes. I’ve always loved watching films of different kinds, but my decisions have been wobbling like crazy over the past few months,” Kalki said.

In an exclusive interview with HT Brunch, she said that she selected a naturalist birthplace in Goa for a water birth. The actress had already set a name for the baby without knowing whether it was a girl or a boy. She said: “I chose a name that fits all genders and is representative of a gay person because I want my child to have this freedom of movement among the many gender screens that we have.”

Kalki was previously married to the filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The couple married in 2011, but separated after two years.