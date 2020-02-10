Actress Kalki, who received a daughter a few days ago, named the newborn Safo.

Kalki on Sunday visited Instagram to thank everyone for their wishes about the arrival of munchkin in their lives. He also praised the women who go through a frightful pregnancy.

Kalki Koechlin becomes the mother of a girl, reveals her name

“Please welcome Safo. Born on 07/02/20. She just spent 9 months wrapped like a momo in my uterus. Let’s give it some space … Thank you for all the good wishes and the positive energy you pour. And I respect all the women who go through the intense and frightening experience of childbirth, whether vaginal or oc, many of whom are not given credit or support for the biggest challenges they face, but are expected to do so by some kind of duty The process has a huge psychological and physical cost and must have the support of an entire community to truly heal, “he wrote.

Kalki also urged his followers to spread love.

“And a reminder to each and every human being where we started, formed from small molecules to conscious and beautiful beings. We are survivors of the greatest battle, that of life and existence, and we must treat ourselves and others with that love and respect. “Some say that an army of horsemen or infantry, a fleet of ships is the most beautiful thing on black earth, but I say that it is what one loves” ~ Safo ~ around 600 BC, “he added.

Along with the publication, Kalki also published a photo of the footprints of a person’s two feet. Kalki’s boyfriend, Guy Hershberg, who is the boy’s father, also posted the same picture.

