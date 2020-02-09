Kaka claims that Liverpool has the three best players in the world in their positions

Kaka has praised the Brazilian backbone of Liverpool (Photo: Getty)

AC Milan legend Kaka has praised the Brazilian backbone of Liverpool, as a result of which Jurgen Klopp has broken many records this season.

The runaway Premier Leauge leaders currently enjoy an astounding 22-point lead over Manchester City and have only dropped two points compared to their first 25 games.

Keeping the Champions League also remains a clear possibility with Liverpool in the last 16 against Atletico Madrid, while progress in the FA Cup was ensured after a team of youngsters had again conquered Shrewsbury in a fourth round earlier this week.

And Kaka, who played two Champions League finals against Liverpool during his heyday in Milan, is delighted by the progress of his countrymen Alisson Becker, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino.

“Alisson is currently the best goalkeeper in the world, Fabinho is one of the best midfielders and Firmino and (Luis) Suarez are the best attackers in the world,” the Ballon d’Or winner told Sky Sports News in 2007.

Alisson Becker has only admitted one Premier League goal since the New Year (Photo: Getty)

“Firmino understands its place on the field and changes its position. He doesn’t stay in the box all the time, he comes and gets the ball and makes the games.

“For me, as a Brazilian, it is very good to see that they have this great success in the Premier League.”

Kaka also described Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp as a “pioneer” but is not sure if the success of this season will be one-off.

“It’s good to see a team play this way because it’s only one season,” he added.

“I’m not saying Liverpool is bad, but in a league like the Premier League it’s hard to have a season like this.

“It shows that Liverpool is doing very well and has a very good coach and players.

“Jurgen is a pioneer coach. He is not afraid to change and try something else. The Premier League is very good because of the coaches in this competition. “

