Kaitlyn Dever’s 2020 Oscars Night Getting Ready Diary | InStyle.com

We may never know what it’s like to attend the Oscars as someone who has played in hit movies (and definitely should have been nominated), but thanks to Booksmart and unbelievableis Kaitlyn Dever, we can imagine. For the 2020 award ceremony, the 23-year-old actress helped award In style access on the inside, take a few photos of the event and even grab close-ups of her red carpet.

It turned out that the adjusted red Louis Vuitton number that Dever came in was more than just amazing. It was also ethically and ecologically responsible, made from silk satin that was certified by the ‘Red Carpet Green Dress’.

RELATED: Billy Porter’s Oscars Outfit change contained a very special detail

“With fashion you can think a little before you buy something new,” she told Giuliana Rancic on the E! red carpet, prior to the award ceremony. “That is really important. And also look at the brands that you support.”

Aside from sharing the details on her bold, beaded dress, the actress took us through the most important moments of the night, whether it was to get her glamor done, the sneaky selfie she took during the show, or the snack food that she wished she had put in her bag. Dever also captured a sweet moment that she shared with another talented friend, who you might recognize Once upon a time in Hollywood.

It’s time to live alternately through Dever by watching her fun, full Oscars night.

.