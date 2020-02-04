Kailyn Lowry of teenage mother 2 pregnant with fourth baby – but who is the father?

Kailyn Lowry’s family is growing!

The “Teen Mom 2” star announced Tuesday morning that she is expecting her fourth child.

“We confirm the news, baby # 4 is coming!” the 27-year-old reality star captured a photo of her sitting on her bed with her three sons and the sonogram of the baby.

After “nearly 16 weeks,” Kail said she had trouble adjusting to her fourth pregnancy.

“It has been a few difficult months this time,” she explained. “I have had nausea, morning sickness and absolutely no energy. This week I am starting to feel a bit better and I really hope it stays that way!”

She continued tagging Peanut, the social network that connects women on issues such as fertility and motherhood, and noted that the company “has been a great support for me since I found out I was pregnant again.”

“Going through nausea and morning sickness while trying to keep the news secret can be pretty isolating. There are so many useful discussions in the app from other women who have also experienced it,” she wrote in addition to the sponsored post. “It is always reassuring to know that you are not alone. Whether you are a mother, pregnant or trying to become pregnant, I really recommend you to join the @ peanut community. It’s a great room to build friendships, find support and learn from other women at a similar stage in life. There is nothing better than getting support from other women to get through. “

Kail shares son Isaac, 10, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera; son Lincoln, 6, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin; and son Lux, 2, with old friend Chris Lopez.

Although she has not announced the father of her fourth child, Kail has said in the past that she really wanted a daughter and would go to a sperm bank if necessary.

Do you have a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at [email protected]

Stars and their baby bumps

Instagram

Maren Morris shows off third trimester hump in characteristic crop top