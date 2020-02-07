Kaia Gerber shines in silver after splitting Pete Davidson

Kaia kills it in silver. (Photo: Jackson Lee / GC images)

Kaia Gerber showed why she is a fashion icon in the making when she was seen downright in a dazzling silver dress.

And let’s just say: she looks more and more like her famous mother every day.

The daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford was on her way to launch her Jimmy Choo AND KAIA capsule collection at The Flower Shop in New York City.

Kaia’s outing follows reports last month from her separation from Saturday night Live writer Pete Davidson.

Pete – whose famous exes include Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale – reportedly went out with Kaia for the first time after he left her NYC apartment building in October 2019.

Is it Cindy Crawford around 1985? No, it’s her daughter Kaia! (Photo: GC Images)

Kaia Gerber’s dress: we need sunglasses to look at it (Photo: GC Images)

They have been seen often since, but in January, sources claimed the couple had cooled off their relationship because Pete “took a break to work on his mental health.”

The source added that Kaia “does not know if she wants to continue their relationship,” but that there is no “bad blood between the two.”

The dress was even more transfixing from the back (Photo: BACKGRID)

I hope she hasn’t closed the skirt in the car door (Photo: GC Images)

Shortly before the news initially broke with their relationship, Kaia opened the single life for Vogue.

“When I’m working, I don’t have the energy to even flirt with anyone,” she said. “I’m sorry, I just can’t do it. But I do not lose hope in all love forever. “

“I have backgammon in my house, and that’s all a girl needs,” she explained. “When I’m home, I live the life of a 70-year-old woman.”

But a 70-year-old woman with a pretty fantastic wardrobe!





