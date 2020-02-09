Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner shine on Longchamp show

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Kaia Gerber walked the runway and brand ambassador Kendall Jenner sat in front of the famous Longchamp show on Saturday, including model Coco Rocha and actresses Ashley Benson and Storm Reid.

It was all about the boots and bags for the Paris fashion house where creative director Sophie Delafontaine sent models onto the track in very shiny, patent leather knee-high boots in striking red, green, yellow, silver and black, all decorated with silver balls and chains over the toe.

“I wanted to push the Parisian atmosphere a bit more. I was happy to bring femininity, but with a lot of character, “Delafontaine said during a backstage interview.

The show featured bomber jackets with pronounced shearling collars and coarse knits over flowing, showy printed dresses.

Kaia Gerber, daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford, walked the show in an olive-green suede military-style suit and a short jacket with silver boots.

“It’s great. It’s so beautiful,” Gerber said about the collection during a backstage interview with The Associated Press.

Jenner, who was not in the show, but in the front row, dressed in black leather gaucho-style shorts and long black boots, said: “I always have a (Longchamp) bag with me.”

The brand has revived the Roseau bag this year by updating it with larger, more modern portions, while maintaining the bamboo hardware. Longchamp is known for its iconic nylon Le Pliage bag, which is also common in the show, in various sizes, from very small to oversized.

Delafontaine said she uses the arm candy “to finish the silhouette and give it strength.”

The collection also gave a nod to the athleisure trend with the sneaker boots, a cool black and white sneaker base with a sock-like texture that came down to the knee.

“They are the shoes of our century, I think. I wanted really high boots in the collection because I wanted it to feel warm and confident, so the sneaker became a sneaker boot. “

Jenner said that the face of Longchamp and several other big labels is “an absolute dream come true. These are designers and creatives I’ve seen since I was born, so to be part of it, to put their creative process behind the scenes seeing is really cool. “

The model said she is fed by the energy around the fashion week and especially enjoys traveling with her friends.

“It’s like a small world tour that I do with my friends, because we all have similar jobs. We can just hang out in different cities, “Jenner said.

Long-time fashion model Carolyn Murphy, who also walked around in the show, described the collection as “with a modern folkloric atmosphere. I would definitely steal a few pieces. “

Model Coco Rocha, who was in Christian Siriano’s show earlier this week, sat in the front row and complained about the future of the fashion week.

“I feel that fashion is a kind of transition to something else. I think in a few years I will not know if we will get catwalks and fashion shows. I don’t know if it’s e-commerce and how online works and live streaming is, “she said.” This is the slowest it has ever been. “

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

.