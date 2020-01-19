More than 150 birds have been killed by sharp kite strings at an annual religious festival in western India that attracts millions of revelers.

Volunteers rushed to the rescue of pigeons, starlings and storks, but 152 birds died before they could be treated, authorities said Friday (January 17).

Hundreds of others were injured in the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra after becoming entangled in strings coated with a powdered glass paste and glue to sharpen them and cut the strings of rival kites.

Harshil Shah, who works for a voluntary bird rescue group, said his centers in Maharashtra and Gujarat had received some 750 distress calls on January 14 and 15 when the Makar Sakranti festival is celebrated with fervor.

“We try to reduce the response time during an emergency call to save as many birds as possible, but 20 percent of the birds have succumbed to their wounds after getting tangled in the ropes,” he told AFP.

A bird rescue camp in the suburbs of Mumbai reported having treated wounded owls, koels and a squirrel.

AFP images showed a volunteer trying to rescue a painted stork from the top of a tree in the Sanand district of Gujarat.

In Surat, emergency calls were made after revelers were injured while chasing loose kites or falling off rooftops.

On Wednesday, metro train services in the north of the city of Lucknow stopped for 12 minutes after a kite rope became entangled in high-voltage overhead power lines, the fourth instance in the last 10 months.

The use of Chinese sharp strings or manjha is prohibited in New Delhi and elsewhere, but a weak application means that it is still widely used.

Traffic accidents in which two-wheeled passengers are hit by manjha, sometimes fatally, are also common.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox: subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and YouTube, and stay informed about what is happening in the world around you, in real time.

.