Kahin Deep Jalay, Episode 19: Zeeshan’s Insecurities Grow

Kahin Deep Jalay continues to reach all the highest points in terms of ratings and audience. However, with an increasingly frustrating story to sit on, it is wonderful that the public turns stories like this. While Zeeshan (Imran Ashraf) was initially portrayed as a good man, his character has slowly become a man that many people can find in his real life: the man shouting from the rooftops about being a “good person”, but He repeatedly mistreats his wife behind closed doors and doesn’t even realize he is doing it. However, because of the way it is being written, it is becoming confusing if it is supposed to sympathize with it or not, and that is where the problem lies. Should we like Zeeshan? I hope not.

In episode 19, Zeeshan’s insecurities are growing, his resentment towards Rida’s family (Neelum Munir) grows due to his cold attitudes towards him and he begins to take it out on Rida. When his mother (Saba Hameed), who is a ridiculously adorable character, reprimands him for his behavior and education, he struggles to explain himself and then tells Rida that he was hurt by his brothers. Meanwhile, Rida visits her mother to comfort her after Zahida’s departure, where she discovers that her brothers behave strangely when asked about Asim. Shameela (Nazish Jahangir) explodes in Rida, saying that she is accusing her of throwing Asim and uses terrible words for Rida, causing Faham (Ali Abbas) to tell him that he is done with her. Shameela apologizes profusely and makes an apology scene with Rida, but whispers to Rida that she will destroy her for this humiliation. On the ground floor, Zeeshan finds a love note in one of Rida’s old books (from her friend’s brother) and her insecurity, of course, leads him to draw treason conclusions.

The writing on the wall begins to become evident. And although it is only a prediction based on assumptions, often these predictions tend to hit the spot. With Faham being harassed by an individual with bad intentions, the danger is already lurking, however, after witnessing Shameela’s sincere conversation with Faham about always being there for him and the preview that Faham was stabbed, it is not difficult Get to this theory. If Rida’s life is no longer a disaster, that disaster will worsen if (when?) Faham dies and Shameela ends up marrying Hatim. And while this may sound like a stretch of imagination, why else is Hatim so wrapped around Shameela’s finger? Why don’t you have a self-interest? It is a convenient plot device and it is almost certainly where the story is going. All that can be said is that Rida has a world of pain and grief saved for her in the future if this is true, the question is: how many spectators really want to stay and see it?

Read our review of the last episode here.

.