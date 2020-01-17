Kahin Deep Jalay, episode 17: Zeeshan's insecurities concerning the intensification of Rida

Episode 17 opens with Zeeshan (Imran Ashraf) visibly upset after a visit to the doctor where his reports reveal that he is unable to conceive children. Fear of losing Rida (Neelum Muneer), Zeeshan’s morale drops even lower and his insecurity continues to take shape. As Zeeshan begins to express his anger and frustration with Rida, he is reprimanded by his mother (Saba Hameed), who cannot understand why his son behaves this way. Zeeshan himself is afraid to vocalize his thoughts, paralyzed by the thought of Rida leaving him. Later, when he hears Shameela (Nazish Jahangir) talking to Rida about her neglected and “impoverished” condition, Zeeshan explodes in anger at Shameela, Rida and Khadija (Saba Faisal). He begs Shameela to stop interfering in his life with Rida and begins to read voicemails before Shameela rips off the phone. This experience leaves the families of Zeeshan and Rida upset on both sides. Shameela continues to create problems and misunderstandings between the siblings and this is something that will obviously continue throughout the show.

Although the show is very imperfect, can be very frustrating to watch and the premise rests squarely on the shoulders of an incredible vampire (Shameela), certain factors manage to make this show observable. First and foremost, Imran Ashraf’s performance in episode 17 is brilliant. Zeeshan is a character who can only be described as “human”. It describes how human nature can change depending on the circumstances. There is nothing “wrong” in his nature and he is not exactly a negative character. He is a man who has gone through many things in life and who still finds his mark, which means that his self-confidence is at its lowest level. In this moment of weakness, he married the love of his life, but it also comes from a higher background than his own. To make matters worse, Shameela wastes no time trying to turn Zeeshan against Rida and all of her family, which makes Zeeshan feel inferior and hated. Zeeshan’s problems continue to accumulate and the man is drowning in insecurity. Therefore, as Zeeshan’s behavior has become increasingly possessive, rude and rash, nothing seems irrelevant. In fact, the way Imran Ashraf plays this role makes Zeeshan a highly credible character. Imran Ashraf and Neelum Muneer are the highlight of the show.

Second, Kahin Deep Jalay is the kind of show that can be called guilty pleasure. Despite the disorder and chaos that ensues, it is sort of the kind of mess that the public cannot look away from. It’s just the right mix of realism / sincerity and absolutely illogical that tends to attract viewers. Unfortunately, Khadija de Saba Faisal is a mess of character, ready to watch her whole family fall apart, but not wishing to unearth the behavior of her horrible niece. And as it becomes more and more frustrating to watch Nazish Jahangir’s character, Shameela, viewers hope the gain leading to his fall will be worth it.

.